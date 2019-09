A couple hours ago, Kiwi Vincenza Basile tweeted at his friend Scott Beale:



“12:01am on 12/21/12 & we’re still here in NZ!”

So…phew.

Unless the Mayans were being very specific about their time zone, we can probably relax.

