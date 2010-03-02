It's D-Day For Facebook Developers

Photo: Facebook

From All Facebook: Monday is the day that application notifications will finally be removed from the Facebook platform. While some developers are on edge, as they are concerned about the negative impact that the loss of notifications will have, Facebook is providing developers with advice on how to adjust. The primary piece of advice is to use the homepage counters, dashboard news stories, and request access to users’ email addresses.Continue at All Facebook →



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.