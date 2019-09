This might be contributing to the dollar-up/everything-down mood of the day.



The latest Fed dispatch from WSJ’s Jon Hilsenrath confirms that the Fed will be gradual in its bond purchases, and has no plans for shock & awe.

Once again, he paints a picture of a Fed divided, with little appetite for uber-aggressive action.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.