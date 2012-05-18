It's Completely Ridiculous That Siri Can't Do These 8 Simple Things

We’re not the biggest fans of Siri.



We still don’t think people want to talk to their phones. We want a lot more functionality out of Apple’s voice-powered assistant if we’re going to talk to our iPhones.

We could easily be swayed if Apple would open Siri up and expand on its abilities.

These are the features that absolutely have to come to Siri to make us converts.

Open up the Siri API This is absolutely the biggest one. If Apple opens up the Siri API, third-party developers can integrate Siri into their apps and make it into a completely indispensable feature. They'll push its functionality further than we might ever think to. This is what will let Siri integrate with home automation software, letting you turn your lights on or off and adjust your thermostat from anywhere your phone has internet access. Tweet by voice Siri can take dictation, but it can't send that text to Twitter. Why not? Launch apps We have a lot of apps and it'd be nice to fire them up by saying something like 'Open the Settings app' or 'Start Shazam.' Browse the web 'Go to BusinessInsider.com.' Unless a longish URL is already in your history, you'd have to type it in manually. Add contacts intelligently We love the idea of being able to tell Siri 'I'm at Steve Smith's house,' and having your phone create a contact for Steve Smith complete with his address. Siri needs to learn who she is If you're the type of user who addresses Siri, literally saying something like, 'Siri, what's the GDP of Germany?' it interprets that as 'Siri what's the GDP of Germany.' Omitting Siri's name from the query would return the results even faster. Bring it to the iPad! As far as we can tell, there's no good reason not to do this. We're hoping that this will happen with the release of iOS 6. Change deep system settings It currently takes 4 taps to access your iPhone's Bluetooth settings. We'd much rather just tell Siri to turn Bluetooth on or off. This could be extended to other settings, like silent mode and aeroplane mode Want to extend the functionality of your webcam? Here's how to turn your boring webcam into a state-of-the-art security system >

