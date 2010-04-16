It's Coming

Bloomberg BusinessWeek popped into our inbox this evening to remind us about their new Bloomberg BusinessWeek magazine, debuting on April 23.



According to the email subject line: “Business changes as we know it.”

Bloomberg acquired BusinessWeek in October, integrated their newsrooms, laid off a bunch of staffers and then hired some well-known design names to create the new print publication.

Editor in chief Josh Tyrangiel gives a preview of the new magazine in a few videos here.

Here’s more of their pitch:

