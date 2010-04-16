It's Coming

Gillian Reagan
Bloomberg BusinessWeek

Bloomberg BusinessWeek popped into our inbox this evening to remind us about their new Bloomberg BusinessWeek magazine, debuting on April 23.

According to the email subject line: “Business changes as we know it.”

Bloomberg acquired BusinessWeek in October, integrated their newsrooms, laid off a bunch of staffers and then hired some well-known design names to create the new print publication. 

Editor in chief Josh Tyrangiel gives a preview of the new magazine in a few videos here.

Here’s more of their pitch:

Bloomberg BusinessWeek

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.