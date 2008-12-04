It's Come To This: The Economy Is Forcing Zoos To Lay Off Polar Bears

The economy has forced the Berlin Zoo to evict one of their most popular polar bears, Knut. It seems the zoo can’t afford a bigger enclosure and a mate for him. (We hate it when we can’t scrounge up enough money to buy a date! …Don’t ask.)



Disconcertingly, though, the zoo hasn’t revealed what they’re planning to do with Knut…

Daily Mail: Managers at the zoo say they can no longer afford to keep two-year-old bear, who has lived at the zoo since his birth and become the German city’s mascot.

Despite his celebrity status, Berlin Zoo says he must go by 2010 as it will cost at least £7m to pay for bigger enclosures for him and to find him a future mate.

‘We cannot afford it in such times of economic strain,’ said a spokesman for Berlin Zoo.

The news has outraged Knut’s fans and 21,000 Berliners have signed a petition demanding he be allowed to stay…

But chief bear keeper Heiner Klos said: ‘He should go sooner than later. Knut must finally find a new home.’…

It is most likely Knut will be moved to a zoo in Gelsenkirchen which has a three-year-old polar bear called Lara.

Knut’s legal owner is Neumunster zoo whose polar bear Lars fathered Knut in 2006. It is therefore up to this zoo alone to decide Knut’s fate.

