IT'S BUSINESS TIME: A 'Flight Of The Conchords' Movie Is In The Works

It’s been a while since Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement were part of our Sunday night TV lineup, but it looks like they won’t be gone forever:



McKenzie confirmed that plans are in the works to make a “Flight of the Conchords” movie. “We just need a story,” he said.

But, this is what will make or break the movie.

The show didn’t have much of a story at all, which is what was so great about it.

So much of the show would take place in Bret and Jemaine’s apartment or in meetings with their manager, and they seldom had gigs.

If the movie has too much of a story, it could ruin what we love about the characters and the show. They should aim to make the film a feature-length episode, and stick to what works with these two.

McKenzie contributed to many of the songs on “The Muppets” soundtrack, which is totally awesome, and is also set to play an elf in “The Hobbit.”

