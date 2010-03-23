Opera, The Last Of The Standalone Browser-Makers, Evolves Into A Mobile Ad Network

AdMarvel, a mobile ad company recently acquired by browser-maker Opera is launching an ad platform for the iPad, TechCrunch reports.



Opera has a very tiny market share in desktop browsers, but it is actually a profitable company, traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Its desktop browser is free but it makes money by licensing mobile versions of its browser for phone makers.

This business will soon be toast, however, as the market switches from so-called “feature phones” with specific browsers that makers will pay licenses for, to smartphones whose OSes come with their own browsers, such as the iPhone.

So Opera needs to evolve its business model, and apparently they’ve chosen to go the mobile advertising route — first by acquiring a mobile ad company and now launching an ad platform for the iPad.

Opera is basically the only standalone browser maker that’s left, which is saying something given that they’ve been around since 1995.

