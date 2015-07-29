It's been a very good night for the iron ore price

Getty

It’s been a good night for the spot iron ore price. A very good night.

The spot price for 62% fines jumped by $1.10, or 2.10%, to $53.45 a tonne according to Metal Bulletin’s iron ore index. It now sits at the highest level seen since July 3 this year.

Not only did the spot price jump but futures too.

The most actively traded January 2016 contract on the Dalian commodities exchange rose by a further 2.39% to 363.5 yuan overnight.

If maintained today it suggests another handsome rise will be seen in the spot price this evening.

Trade in Dalian resumes today at 11am AEST.

