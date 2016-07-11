It's been a very good day for Asian stocks

Photo: Getty Images.

It’s been a very good day for Asian stock investors, particularly in Japan.

Boosted by strong leads from US and European markets on Friday, along with the prospect of additional fiscal and monetary stimulus in Japan, stocks across the region soared on Monday with every major index recording strong gains.

Most of the activity was concentrated in Japan with the Nikkei 225 soaring 4%, its largest one-day percentage gain seen since early March.

There were also large gains of 2% and 1.6% registered in Australia and South Korea.

Stocks in Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China are also on track to finish firmly in the black.

Outside of stocks, the movements elsewhere were far more subdued, excluding the more than 1% leap seen in USD/JPY.

It is also interesting to note that crude oil futures — often leading movements in risk assets over the first half of 2016 — are currently trading lower for the session.

Here’s the regional scoreboard, as at 4.30pm in Sydney.

Stocks

ASX 200 5337.10 , 106.56 , 2.04%

5337.10 , 106.56 , 2.04% Nikkei 225 15708.82 , 601.84 , 3.98%

15708.82 , 601.84 , 3.98% Shanghai Composite 3010.51 , 22.42 , 0.75%

3010.51 , 22.42 , 0.75% Hang Seng 20888.24 , 324.07 , 1.58%

20888.24 , 324.07 , 1.58% KOSPI 1988.54 , 25.44 , 1.30%

1988.54 , 25.44 , 1.30% Straits Times 2873.97 , 26.93 , 0.95%

2873.97 , 26.93 , 0.95% S&P 500 Futures 2130.00 , 9.50 , 0.45%

Forex

USD/JPY 101.83 , 1.30 , 1.29%

101.83 , 1.30 , 1.29% USD/CNY 6.6974 , -0.0031 , -0.05%

6.6974 , -0.0031 , -0.05% AUD/USD 0.7556 , -0.0011 , -0.15%

0.7556 , -0.0011 , -0.15% NZD/USD 0.7263 , -0.0041 , -0.56%

0.7263 , -0.0041 , -0.56% AUD/JPY 76.94 , 0.93 , 1.22%

76.94 , 0.93 , 1.22% EUR/USD 1.1043 , -0.0009 , -0.08%

1.1043 , -0.0009 , -0.08% GBP/USD 1.2965 , 0.0011 , 0.08%

1.2965 , 0.0011 , 0.08% USD INDEX 96.435 , 0.1330 , 0.14%

Commodities

Gold $1,362.10 , -$4.30 , -0.31%

$1,362.10 , -$4.30 , -0.31% Silver $20.36 , $0.09 , 0.46%

$20.36 , $0.09 , 0.46% WTI Futures $45.13 , -$0.28 , -0.62%

$45.13 , -$0.28 , -0.62% Copper Futures ¥37,000 , ¥410 1.12%

¥37,000 , ¥410 1.12% Iron Ore Futures ¥430.50 , ¥7.00 , 1.65%

10-Year Bond Yields

Australia 1.910%

1.910% New Zealand 2.270%

2.270% Japan -0.286%

-0.286% Germany -0.190%

-0.190% UK 0.729%

0.729% US 1.383%

