How Instagram Co-Founder Kevin Systrom Spent His Year After The $1 Billion Facebook Acquisition

Alyson Shontell
Kevin Systrom Instagram Photo

On April 9, 2012, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger sold their 13-person startup, Instagram, to Facebook.

Facebook purchased the photo filter app 18 months after its launch for $1 billion: $300 million in cash, the rest in Facebook stock.

What has the year been like for Systrom since selling his company?

Here’s what he’s been up to through (how else?) Instagram photos.

About one month after the Facebook sale, Systrom and Krieger took their team on an off-site spring trip to team to Napa.

Systrom stopped by his old high school, Middlesex boarding school, a few days later.

There, he paid a visit to his old photography professor.

For Memorial Day weekend, Systrom spent time with friends at The Parker in Palm Springs.

Then it was off to NYC for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which Systrom attended with one of his investors, Thrive Capital's Joshua Kushner.

The jetsetting continued. Systrom spent mid-June in London, where he ate this for brunch one morning.

Systrom returned state-side to finish out the month at a friend's wedding and lounging on a boat in Lake Tahoe.

Meanwhile, the Instagram team was still hard at work. In mid-August, Instagram 3.0 was released.

Systrom and his girlfriend Nicole flew up to Oregon and spent some time at the shore.

And in early September, Systrom set off abroad again.

This time, he headed to Tokyo.

He took this shot while jogging by the Imperial Palace there.

After a long summer of travel, on September 17, Systrom started work at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto.

Working at the Facebook headquarters came with some perks. Here's Systrom meeting singer/celebrity Carly Rae Jepson.

Down in LA, Systrom got to play DJ for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival. He did the same one month earlier in Vegas with actor Adrian Grenier.

In early December, Systrom took off for Europe again, this time to Paris.

He spent his birthday and New Years in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He took a few quick trips to Jackson Hole over the winter.

In late February, Instagram hit its 100 millionth user.

In late March/early April, about one year after the Facebook acquisition, Systrom and his girlfriend relaxed in Hawaii.

