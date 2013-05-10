How Instagram Co-Founder Kevin Systrom Spent His Year After The $1 Billion Facebook Acquisition

On April 9, 2012, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger sold their 13-person startup, Instagram, to Facebook.
Facebook purchased the photo filter app 18 months after its launch for $1 billion: $300 million in cash, the rest in Facebook stock.
What has the year been like for Systrom since selling his company?
Here’s what he’s been up to through (how else?) Instagram photos.
About one month after the Facebook sale, Systrom and Krieger took their team on an off-site spring trip to team to Napa.
Then it was off to NYC for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic which Systrom attended with one of his investors, Thrive Capital's Joshua Kushner.
The jetsetting continued. Systrom spent mid-June in London, where he ate this for brunch one morning.
Systrom returned state-side to finish out the month at a friend's wedding and lounging on a boat in Lake Tahoe.
After a long summer of travel, on September 17, Systrom started work at Facebook's headquarters in Palo Alto.
Working at the Facebook headquarters came with some perks. Here's Systrom meeting singer/celebrity Carly Rae Jepson.
Down in LA, Systrom got to play DJ for the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival. He did the same one month earlier in Vegas with actor Adrian Grenier.
He spent his birthday and New Years in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. He took a few quick trips to Jackson Hole over the winter.
In late March/early April, about one year after the Facebook acquisition, Systrom and his girlfriend relaxed in Hawaii.
