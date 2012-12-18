It's Becoming Conventional Wisdom That Apple's Software Isn't Very Good

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Following the Apple Maps disaster, it’s becoming conventional wisdom that Apple isn’t particularly good at making software for the iPhone.One sign of just how low the industry-wide estimation of Apple’s software-making abilities has gotten is a blog post from John Gruber.



Yesterday, the top Apple blogger wrote a post saying he thought Apple should buy Dropbox, the cloud-based file-sharing service.

He said Dropbox is “the linchpin in the workflow” of iPad usage, and that “Apple’s iCloud falls short of Dropbox.”

But later, Gruber updated his post on the topic to say: “Ideally, Dropbox will simply remain a thriving independent company.”

One reason why, he said, is that “I can even see how Apple buying Dropbox might make things worse.”

The full quote: “I can even see how Apple buying Dropbox might make things worse, if Dropbox were ‘improved’ to be more iCloud-like rather than vice-versa. Or if Apple turned it into an iCloud-only feature, locking out other platforms.”

Another sign of the new conventional wisdom that Apple software for the iPhone just isn’t very good is a post from Business Insider’s Steve Kovach.

He wrote that he has replaced every single Apple-made app on his iPhone with a better app made by someone else:

Gmail instead of Mail

Fantastical instead of Calendar

Google Maps instead of Apple Maps

Chrome instead of Safari

Camera+ instead of Camera

Clear instead of Reminders

Evernote instead of Notes

Addappt instead of Contacts

It was a shock when Apple fired Scott Forstall earlier this fall. Maybe it shouldn’t have been.

