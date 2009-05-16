It's Back! The Turd War At Merrill Heats Up Again

Nearly one and half years after a Merrill Lynch employee defecated on the floor of a bathroom near a bond trading desk at the bank’s headquarters in lower Manhattan, it looks like it may have happened again. Employees say that someone has left “a turd” in the stairwell connecting trading areas on the fifth and seventh floors.

It’s not known when the crappy asset was deposited or who left it there, according to people familiar with the (faecal) matter. The January 2008 incident was blamed on an equities trader upset that his bonus had been diminished by losses at the firm, which he blamed on the bond traders.

A spokeswoman for Merrill Lynch said she hadn’t heard about the latest incident and declined to comment. We asked her to investigate and get back to us.

