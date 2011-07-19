It's Baby Fever At CNBC

Photo: theneweverydaymedia.blogspot.com

The New York Post noticed there’s something going on over at CNBC…Media reporter Julia Boorstin gave birth to a baby boy last week.



Becky Quick is reportedly in her third trimester.

And Kate Kelly “is sporting a bump.”

If three makes a trend, then baby fever is officially spreading through the on-air talent ranks over in Englewood Cliffs.

“Viewers may have noticed that cameras have been shooting from the shoulders up,” the Post reported,.

And the TV family couldn’t be happier. A network spokesperson told the Post, “CNBC is definitely on a growth trajectory, and we’re proud of it.”

