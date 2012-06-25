IT'S APPLE'S WORLD: 37% Of Readers Say They Won't Even CONSIDER Microsoft's iPad Killer

Photo: Microsoft

37% of 2,000+ Business Insider readers surveyed tell us they won’t even consider buying a Surface, because they assume it will be an inferior product to Apple’s iPad.It’s just another reason Microsoft’s new tablet, Surface, is going to struggle for adoption.



Two others:

It’s only going to be sold in 20 stores.

There are some big warning signs that it will be piece of junk. The biggest: at the launch event, Microsoft didn’t let press play with the tablet for more than few very brief moments. Microsoft didn’t let press play with the tablet’s cover/keyboard at all. Amazon pulled the same trick at the Kindle Fire launch, and that tablet is…a piece of junk.

