Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The whole China slowdown story continues.The Australian market is down modestly, as is Korea, while the Nikkei is off 1%.



Most notably, the big Japanese earth moving company Kubota is down 1.7%.

Komatsu, another one, is down 1.3%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.