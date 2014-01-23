It's Another Huge Day For BlackBerry

BlackBerry’s stock is screaming for the second day in a row today. It’s up about 8%.

So what’s going on?

Yesterday, the U.S. Department of Defence announced that it approved the use of 80,000 BlackBerry devices and caused the stock to close up a little over 9%.

Last year, BlackBerry failed to capture regular consumers with its new BlackBerry 10 mobile operating system. It is now focusing on enterprise and government customers along with consumers in emerging markets like Indonesia where the brand is still very popular.

Meanwhile, BlackBerry got a bit more aggressive this week, criticising Samsung, which is relatively new to mobile enterprise, for being weak on security.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.