It's already snowing in Thredbo

Australia’s ski fields received a dump of snow on Monday morning.

It’s unusually early for the weather event seeing as around this time last year the slopes looked like golf courses, or in past years have still been waiting for snow in June.

It’s an encourage start to the season for operators in Thredbo and surrounding skiing areas.

Here’s a look at the powder.

#Snow is currently falling at Thredbo, expected to turn into rain later today. Get out while you can! #NSWWeather #Winteriscoming pic.twitter.com/e2Wbezm3Om — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 9, 2017

Snowing all the way to the village, more on the way #lovewinter pic.twitter.com/cIKB5fwRlu — Thredbo (@ThredboResort) April 9, 2017

Woo Hoo – Thredbo 7:00am April 10th and it's still coming down. Despite warm rooftops & ground, this dump has settled in the village :-) pic.twitter.com/BD9eKr730f — Richards Report (@RichardsReport) April 9, 2017

Take me to the April Snow in Thredbo. Ho Ho Ho.

Take me where the April snow's gonna treat me… so right. So right.#climate #scam pic.twitter.com/yNu605SXJt — Andy Oz (@AndyOz2) April 9, 2017

Current conditions around Kosciuszko National Park . Please be careful on the roads ❄️ #WinterIsHere pic.twitter.com/VXCe8yCSaK — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) April 9, 2017

