It's already snowing in Thredbo

Sarah Kimmorley
@ThredboResort/ Twitter

Australia’s ski fields received a dump of snow on Monday morning.

It’s unusually early for the weather event seeing as around this time last year the slopes looked like golf courses, or in past years have still been waiting for snow in June.

It’s an encourage start to the season for operators in Thredbo and surrounding skiing areas.

Here’s a look at the powder.

