Apple’s internal web search hints that we’ll also be getting a new version of iTunes today, reports 9to5Mac.



Check out this screenshot of search results. Note the date and press release headline.

There have been reports of a new version of iTunes for a few months now. Looks like we’ll find out for sure in a few hours.

Photo: 9to5Mac

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.