IT'S ALL HAPPENING: Yahoo's Board Meets Today

Today, for Yahoo – it’s all happening.After weeks of almost daily conference calls, the board is finally meeting today in person – perhaps to decide the company’s fate.



They have some huge options on the table.

Marc Andressessen might come riding in on white horse, funded by PE firm Silver Lake.

Yahoo’s big Chinese investment, Alibaba, is flirting with all sorts of PE firms trying to find one that will help it gain independence.

PE firm Thomas H. Lee is actually considering making a bid for just Yahoo’s American business.

Microsoft is in the wings, ready to help finance any deal it thinks will best help Yahoo remain an asset to its Bing search business.

