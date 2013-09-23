It's Advertising Week! [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

It’s Advertising Week, y’all! The industry’s premier conference kicks off this morning in New York City, and yours truly will be liveblogging throughout the proceedings. As many of you will note, I’m new to covering advertising, so if you see me milling about in a hotel lobby somewhere (5-foot-8ish, glasses, “Aaron Taube” nametag), please do say hello.

Maker Studios is building an in-house advertising team to monetise its representation of YouTube stars like PewDiePie and Kassem G.

Airbnb tapped Pereira & O’Dell as its agency of record. Two short films that could be used as TV spots are already in the works.

The Federal Trade Commission approved Nielsen’s $US1.3 billion acquisition of Arbitron, but Arbitron will have to make its Portable People Meter available to third-parties for the next eight years.

IAC will not sell The Daily Beast, in spite of Tina Brown’s departure.

Acxiom has launched a data management platform.

Automated ad buyer Rocket Fuel had a successful first day of trading Friday. The stock jumped up early in the day and is currently trading around $US55.

Video ad tech company Tremor Video is announcing a new programmatic tool to make buying video ads easier. The demand-side platform seeks to help brands purchase high-quality inventory.

Sprint’s chief marketing officer Bill Malloy announced he is retiring at the end of March.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.