It's About To Get A Lot Easier For Advertisers To Compare YouTube Ads To TV Ads

In the case of YouTube, Marketers prefer Nielsen’s measurement metrics over Google’s because they are objective and comparable to audience ratings in television. Thus, by allowing Nielsen to place measurement tags on YouTube ads, some analysts anticipate a significant reallocation of ad dollars from television to online video. (Wall Street Journal)

In Other News …

Twitter’s @MagicRecs account acts as a personal assistant on the social network, notifying users of interesting tweets, breaking events, etc. Although the automated account still has some flaws, BuzzFeed argues that it could pave the way for the social media editor of the future (presumably one that doesn’t fall victim to the occasional freudian slip or social media blunder). (BuzzFeed)

Twitter is rolling out custom timelines that allow users to curate tweets that they find most interesting or relevant. Twitter is also releasing a beta version of the custom timelines API. (Twitter Blog)

Vine is now available on Windows Phone (Mashable)

Google Drive now has 120 million active users. (All Things D)

Henry Blodget released his annual presentation on “The Future Of Digital” with the help of data provided by BI Intelligence. (Business Insider)

Chegg, the online textbook rental company, begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange today.

