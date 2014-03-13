It's Going To Be 'Brutal, Medieval Cold' In New York Tomorrow

Don’t pack up the snow boots and parkas just yet; you’re going to need them.

ABC7 meteorologist Bill Evans says New York is going to be “brutal, medieval cold” tomorrow as Winter Storm Vulcan hits the Northeast after dumping snow all over the Midwest.

Temperatures will dip below 30 degrees after midnight tonight and drop.

Evans tweeted: “Holy Moly NYC! We Go From 66 Degrees to a Real Feel of ZERO Tomorrow! Wear All Your Clothes Tomorrow! Have Fun!”

He attached this map:

Vulcan is bringing the snow, which will narrowly miss Manhattan, but the majority of New York State and the Northeast is going to get slammed:

Here’s where the storm will be by 6am tomorrow:

