It's Aaron Hernandez Month On The Patriots Team Calendar

Philip Johnson

Owners of the officially licensed New England Patriots team calendar flipped the page this morning to find a large image of Aaron Hernandez.

As Boston.com reports, the calendar hit the market last September, long before Hernandez was charged with the murder of Odin Lloyd.

In a bit of dark irony, the calendars are produced by Perfect Timing Inc.

Twitter user Anthony Mahn posted this image when he noticed August’s cover boy:

Mahn is referring to the jersey swap the Patriots offered fans following Hernandez’s arrest. Over 1,200 fans showed up and the swap reportedly cost New England about $250,000.

The 2013 calendars are not available for purchase on the Patriots website. The only calendar available is a 2014 version featuring cheerleaders. 

The 2014 version with the players will be available in September, and while this Barnes & Noble ad shows Hernandez as the February player, it is safe to believe that has been changed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.