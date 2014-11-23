It's A Sharknado At Bondi! Swimmers Evacuated The Water After A Third Shark Was Spotted In A Week

Bondi Beach. File picture by Getty / Marianna Massey

Another shark has been spotted at Bondi Beach – this is the third in a week.

Beachgoers were forced out from the water by lifeguards when the shark was spotted at the north end of the beach yesterday afternoon, after a 2.15m dead great white had been pulled from the nets that morning.

Lifeguards went out on jet skis to move the animal on, but the shark had swum away before they reached it.

It was the third sighting this week – the first was a 2.5m great white in the nets on Wednesday.

Waverley Mayor Sally Betts told Fairfax Media that swimmers must be “really vigilant” following the multiple sightings.

“I was told that the other day there were quite a lot of fish in the sea at the moment. That’s normally when the sharks come in, when they’re following fish.”

One Twitter user caught the shark in action.

How to clear Bondi Beach… A massive shark doing a few laps currently pic.twitter.com/UgFMapqr2Z — TriZone (@TriathlonZone) November 22, 2014

Here is a better photo of the shark that emptied Bondi Beach pic.twitter.com/dEgL069zCH — TriZone (@TriathlonZone) November 22, 2014

There will be some fast swim times at Bondi Beach open water swim sessions this week pic.twitter.com/kSu9TOPJVC — TriZone (@TriathlonZone) November 22, 2014

Meteorologists have tipped that temperatures in Sydney could go as high as 40 degrees if coastal sea breezes don’t come through in the afternoon. Currently the mercury sits 29C at Bondi.

And from the looks of the Bondi Beach Surf Cam, the heat is winning out over the threat of the sharks as beachgoers enjoy the waves.

Read more here.

Now Read: A Huge Great White Shark Has Been Caught Off Bondi Beach, The Second In Less Than A Week

A Great White Shark Has Been Caught In Nets Off Sydney’s Most Famous Beach

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.