RASMUSSEN: Obama And Romney Are Tied

This morning Rasmussen Reports’ daily tracking poll — for the first time since the first debate — shows Obama is finally competitive again, polling 48% to Romney’s 48%. While the polling is still well within the margin of error, this is one of the first times in weeks that Obama can look at a poll and see some good news.



It’s a FAR cry from Gallup, which has Romney up 7.

Coming from a historically conservative firm, too, could be perceived as good news for the campaign too.

Yesterday, Rasmussen had Romney topping Obama 49% to 47%, so this two point swing is, if anything, good news for a president in need of a sturdy swing in the poll momentum.

