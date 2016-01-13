It's a quiet time in Australian politics, so the country is going crazy about a lettuce question

Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Opposition leader Bill Shorten isn’t off to a great start with year — he’s already the centre of the latest political meme circulating the internet.

Shorten, who was due to give his first press conference for the year yesterday where he would challenge the prime minister to a National Press Club debate on the GST, visited a Woolworths store in Queanbeyan to show how a rise in GST would impact families buying groceries.

Instead, he is being critised for the super awkward conversation he had with a local family.

“What’s your favourite type of lettuce?” he asked a woman.

Since the the Vine was posted, #lettuce and #AusPol have taken off on Twitter.

Igniting the conversation on Twitter, ABC reporter Alice Workman scored a zinger from Shorten when she asked him what his favourite variety of lettuce was.

Cos you asked @workmanalice – my favourite lettuce is one that doesn't have a 15 per cent GST on it. pic.twitter.com/2DChKdws0D — Bill Shorten (@billshortenmp) January 12, 2016

Later in the day during a press conference, Shorten confessed that he “likes all sorts of varieties of lettuce”.

"I like all sorts of varieties of lettuce". Bill Shorten refuses to take a position on cos v iceberg. https://t.co/H8cYEzsxyW — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) January 12, 2016

She then tried to snag the interest of New South Premier Mike Baird. However it looks like she’s still waiting for a response.

Excuse me @mikebairdMP, just wondering what your favourite type of lettuce is? Here is a gif of a sloth chowing down pic.twitter.com/Qp8hJjxO5a — Alice Workman (@workmanalice) January 12, 2016

She did however get the minister for industry, innovation and science to join the party. But his answer was a little mundane for the level of conversation.

@workmanalice I like all forms of green leaf salad that I can think of – but I do particularly like a Vietnamese coleslaw — Christopher Pyne (@cpyne) January 12, 2016

Parliament resumes on February 2.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.