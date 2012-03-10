How To Buy An Ultra-Luxury Car

Photo: Courtesy Colin Wright
Who wouldn’t want to own an Aston Martin or Lamborghini if given the chance?Yes, you’ll need a small fortune to acquire your luxury supercar. But, you’ll also need an inside connection.
Turns out, unless you already own an ultra-luxury car or know someone who does, it might be harder than you think to drive away in your dream vehicle, Armaan Almeida, automotive editor at CarsDirect.com told us.
We talked to Almeida about the ins and outs of buying a luxury car and what you should know before stopping by your nearest dealership.
The first step is to do your research.
Check out luxury car dealers in your area and research the car online.
If you're in California, you might be able to waltz into a dealership and find the car.
But if you're in a state like Kansas, the dealer will probably have to special order the car, Almeida said.
'You have to qualify,' Almeida said. 'Even if you have the money.'
Some dealers want to keep the prestige of being exclusive so they only sell to the uber-rich, the ones who have likely owned a luxury car in the past.
'It's like a good old boys' club,' Almeida said.
If you're new to the luxury market, Almeida recommended chasing a luxury car that isn't ultra-high end, such as a Porsche.
'That's kind of like every man's supercar,' he said.
Once you've settled on your dream, and attainable, ride, Almeida suggested submitting a lead to CarsDirect.com, or a similar site, so that the site can contact a seller for you.
While there might be some room for negotiation if you're buying a used car, the people who buy new luxury cars don't really need to negotiate, Almeida said.
