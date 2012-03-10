How To Buy An Ultra-Luxury Car

Photo: Courtesy Colin Wright

Who wouldn’t want to own an Aston Martin or Lamborghini if given the chance?Yes, you’ll need a small fortune to acquire your luxury supercar. But, you’ll also need an inside connection.



Turns out, unless you already own an ultra-luxury car or know someone who does, it might be harder than you think to drive away in your dream vehicle, Armaan Almeida, automotive editor at CarsDirect.com told us.

We talked to Almeida about the ins and outs of buying a luxury car and what you should know before stopping by your nearest dealership.

