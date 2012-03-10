How To Buy An Ultra-Luxury Car

Who wouldn’t want to own an Aston Martin or Lamborghini if given the chance?Yes, you’ll need a small fortune to acquire your luxury supercar. But, you’ll also need an inside connection.

Turns out, unless you already own an ultra-luxury car or know someone who does, it might be harder than you think to drive away in your dream vehicle, Armaan Almeida, automotive editor at CarsDirect.com told us.

We talked to Almeida about the ins and outs of buying a luxury car and what you should know before stopping by your nearest dealership.

Know your stuff

The first step is to do your research.

Check out luxury car dealers in your area and research the car online.

Where you live matters when buying a luxury car

If you're in California, you might be able to waltz into a dealership and find the car.

But if you're in a state like Kansas, the dealer will probably have to special order the car, Almeida said.

But finding a dealer doesn't mean you get the goods

'You have to qualify,' Almeida said. 'Even if you have the money.'

Exclusivity matters to some dealers

Some dealers want to keep the prestige of being exclusive so they only sell to the uber-rich, the ones who have likely owned a luxury car in the past.

'It's like a good old boys' club,' Almeida said.

Start with a reasonable dream when your first buying high-end car

If you're new to the luxury market, Almeida recommended chasing a luxury car that isn't ultra-high end, such as a Porsche.

'That's kind of like every man's supercar,' he said.

Use the experts

Once you've settled on your dream, and attainable, ride, Almeida suggested submitting a lead to CarsDirect.com, or a similar site, so that the site can contact a seller for you.

The asking price isn't up for deliberation

Once you find a car, don't even think about haggling.

Because it very rarely works

While there might be some room for negotiation if you're buying a used car, the people who buy new luxury cars don't really need to negotiate, Almeida said.

Once you buy that fancy car, make sure you deck it out

