NBC Is FINALLY Showing An Important Hockey Game As It Happens To All Of Us

At 3:00 PM EST, NBC will do the unthinkable: show an important men’s ice hockey game to all of its viewers on television as it happens.



On Wednesday, NBC once again enraged hockey and Olympics fans on the west coast by airing USA’s quarterfinal elimination game against Switzerland on a tape delay. The game was also on MSNBC, which not everyone gets.

Today’s semifinal against Finland, however, will be broadcast live across the country, and on NBC.

NBC will also stream the game live online. During the group stage games, NBC required a paid subscription for access to its streams, but online coverage of the quarterfinal was offered free. paidContent reports that this will be the policy going forward.

The U.S. team — not expected to be a dominant force in the tournament — is undefeated in four games thus far.

You can watch the live stream here.

How to watch the events NBC doesn’t broadcast >

