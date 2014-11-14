It's A Heatwave! Parts Of New South Wales To Hit 45 Degrees

Melting Ice Cream Truck by the Glue Society/ Sculpture By The Sea 2006

Twitter is hot with heatwave talk and as people question why climate change isn’t on the G20 agenda, temperatures of 38 degrees are predicted in Brisbane but parts of New South Wales are expected to be even hotter.

Bourke, Ivanhoe and Wilcannia – all approximately a 10 hour drive inland from Sydney – are suffering through a stifling 45 degrees today.

With some areas expecting winds up to 45 km/h and very high fire dangers, those complaining about the heat from their air-conditioned offices should probably stop.

The heatwave, which has travelled up from South Australia and will continue north to Queensland, will have much of eastern Australia sweating for the next few days.

Other areas of New South Wales also expected to feel the heat include Walgett with a forecast of 43 degrees, Broken Hill and Griffith at 42, and Hay and Wagga Wagga at 41.

Here’s a look at the heatwave as it moves north across the country over the next four days.

Friday Saturday Sunday Monday

