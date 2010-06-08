It's A Great Time For Gold Bulls, But Gold BUGS Are Still Totally Wrong

Gold is at a new high today, so obviously the longtime gold bulls deserve credit for sticking by the metal. Congratulations on that.



But while gold bulls may be vindicated, gold bugs aren’t.

There is a difference. The latter are folks who are convinced that gold is the One True Currency, and they repeat lines like: “no fiat currency has ever survived, so the US dollar is doomed.”

This is absurd for all kinds of reasons, notably for the fact that no single government entity has ever survived very long, nor has any gold-backed currency.

But beyond that, the current crisis is not vindicating for gold bugs in anyway. As we’ve pointed out before, Greece is actually indicative of what happens when you have an inflexible gold-like currency. In a sense, Greece has a gold standard of sorts, and it didn’t do anything to “keep the government honest,” or prevent bad leaders from looting the treasury.

Somehow this point is totally lost on gold bugs, who are convinced that if only we had a gold standard, the government would be hamstrung. Of course, we had a gold standard before The Great Depression, and there was nothing preventing the government from going off of it. Beyond that, it was going off the gold standard that helped get us out of our mess.

The bottom line is: it’s great to be a gold bull and make money. But basing your investment decisions on some moral concept of money, or some sense of destiny is a disastrous idea.

