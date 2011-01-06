It's A Good Thing You Went To Sleep Last Night

…Because if you had stayed awake, you probably would have been incredibly bored.



Markets really just haven’t done much since you went to bed. US futures are flat. There have been no major moves in commodities.

European markets are kind of mixed and so on.

Gold has been a flat-line since yesterday afternoon. If history is any guide, that may move around 8, and then of course the weekly claims at 8:30 might get things moving a bit.

