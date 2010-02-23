Padma's New Dell Is A Girl (Not Named Dell)

Dell founder Michael Dell just got a new niece.



Her name is Krishna Thea Lakshmi.

And her mum’s name is Padma Lakshmi (she hosts a TV show called “Top Chef.” Maybe you have heard of her?)

Anyway, congratulations, Michael!

(And Padma and Krishna and reported father Adam Dell of course.)

The AP reports:

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi has given birth to a daughter, Krishna Thea Lakshmi.

Publicist Christina Papadopoulos says that the baby was born Saturday, and that both mother and daughter are “well and happy.” No other details were provided in an e-mail Monday.

Lakshmi is host of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” She is the author of “Tangy, Tart, Hot & Sweet: A World of Recipes for Every Day” and “Easy Exotic: A Model’s Low-Fat Recipes From Around the World.”

