It's A Floor Trader Tradition At 3:33:33 On A Friday Before A 3-Day Weekend To Scream, Yell, And Freak Out CNBC Guests

A little before 3:33 on CNBC today, floor traders erupted into loud screams and yells that anyone watching could hear in the background. (Watch the video below.)All the noise really confused the guy who was on the show talking about how high frequency trading screws him over, Dennis Dick. As soon as the yelling starts, he begins tripping over his words (circa 00:25).



Then the yelling starts getting louder and the other guest tries to talk, louder, over the yelling like it’s no big deal. The CNBC host just laughs it off.

We emailed a floor trader to find out what all the fuss was about. He replied:

Haha…it’s a little tradition…

At 3:33:33 on a Friday before a 3 day weekend we scream, yell, and go nuts.



