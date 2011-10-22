It's A Bad Day For New Jersey Republicans Who Like Weird Sex

Just hours after New Jersey State Senate candidate Phil Mitsch was forced to apologise for advising women to act like “a whore in the bedroom,” a second sex scandal is brewing in the Garden State.



Chris Myers, the Republican mayor of Medford, N.J., is facing allegations that he had a “paid sexual encounter” with a male escort in California, according to the Burlington County Times.

Said escort has now gone public with his accusations, publishing a website that claims Myers paid $500 for sex, and promised him a car and other gifts that apparently never materialised.

Myers vehemently denies the allegations, telling the newspaper: “This is absolutely crazy. I have no idea who this person is…Obviously we’re dealing with a crackpot.”

The problem with the denials, of course, is that the website has quite a few compromising pictures of someone who looks a lot like Myers — as well as pictures of his Medford City Council ID card.

Here’s one of the pictures:

