It's 2015 And It Looks Like Nike Is Serious About Delivering Its Power-Laced MAGs

Nike, make it so. Picture: Universal Pictures

Along with anyone in the hoverboard biz, the greatest pressure put on designers in 2015 falls on Nike.

The world is waiting for its Nike MAGS, aka “Power Laces”, just like those worn by Marty McFly in Back to the Future II.

Hendo are part way toward easing the hoverboard anguish. Remember, 2015 is a big year for BttF fans, as it’s the year in which McFly landed in for the first sequel of the classic trilogy.

Power Laces, on the other hand, seem totally achievable, yet every year the question gets asked of Nike.

This week, Tinker Hatfield, the designer of some 13 versions of Air Jordans, made the promise at the Agenda Trade Show in Long Beach, California.

He said the team were working as hard as possible to deliver Nike MAG in 2015 with Power Laces. There are still “11 and two-thirds months left in 2015”, he said.

That backs up this statement from last year that he posted at the Jordan Brand’s Flight Lab space:

“Are we gonna see power laces in 2015?. To that, I say YES!”

Here’s a picture from US patent 8769844 B2, which Nike lodged a couple of years ago. It shows the Power Laces would work courtesy of a couple of motorised rollers in the sole of the shoes.

They’ve been referred to as Nike MAGs since 2011, since the motor unit doesn’t leave any room for the Air unit. You’ll have to choose between sole comfort or lazy laces.

A button on the side activates the laces, but surely in the years since Nike filed the patent we’ve sorted out a way for them to tighten automatically?

Anyway, Nike have continually tweaked and updated the patent, so there’s still hope they can work that out.

Until then, you can hit eBay and try for a pair of official replica Mags Nike released in 2011 (no power laces) to raise money for the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Expect around $4000 a pair.

In 2010, San Francisco inventor Blake Bevin actually created a self-lacing pair of boots as a Kickstarter project, but has since shelved her project.

NOW READ: 21 Things ‘Back To The Future 2’ Got Wrong About 2015



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.