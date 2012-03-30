It's 2012, And Yahoo Is Still Trying To Figure Out What It "Is"

Yahoo execs spent the entire day yesterday trying to asnwer the same question they’ve been talking about for the past dozen or so years: “What is Yahoo?”



Is it a products company? A media company? A sales and commerce company?

Maddening.

What’s particularly frustrating is that Yahoo execs Ross Levinsohn and Blake Irving seemed to have finally come up with a pretty good answer by the middle of last year. They got everyone in the company describing it as the world’s “premiere digital media company.”

Then the board brought CEO Scott Thompson in – with his zero years of experience in media – and now everyone has to suffer through this conversation again.

Anyway: Yahoo may not know what it “is” yet, but reading some of Kara Swisher’s latest reports, it’s becoming clearer what the company is going to look like in a few months:

It will be much smaller. Thousands of people are going to be fired.

Like Google and Facebook did last year, Yahoo will probably re-organise around a series of decentralized product groups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.