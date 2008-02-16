ITN Source Hires U.S. Head

UK-based ITN Source, a division of British broadcaster ITN and one of the largest video clearinghouses in the world, has hired Ian CheeWah has managing director for North America, based in New York. CheeWah is a 12-year veteran of Sapient, where he developed the firm’s Media & Entertainment, Telecom and Government Services business lines.



ITN Source has a library of 800,000 hours of stock video from the UK’s Channel 4, Granada Television, Reuters, Fox News and Fox Movietone. It competes against networks like CNN and NBC, which market their own stock footage, and to a lesser extent against Getty Images, which has moved into video.

The U.S. consumes 45% of all licensed archived video, and ITN Source is eager to gain share in the market. CheeWah will report to ITN Source CEO Mark Wood. Also new to ITN Source’s NYC office: U.S. sales manager Gerald Major, former director of sales at Office Depot.

