It'll Cost You $900 To Get Nokia's First Lumia Windows Phone

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Nokia and Microsoft will begin selling the Lumia 800, the first Nokia Phone to run Windows Phone 7, on Feb. 26 for $899 as part of a bundle.The bundle includes the Nokia Lumia 800, a pair of Nokia HD headphones, a Bluetooth headset, and a Nokia Play external speaker for music. It’ll only be available at Microsoft Stores.



The Lumia 800 is an unlocked phone that’s normally sold overseas, but it will work in the U.S. if you’re an AT&T customer. You’ll just need to insert your SIM card.

The deal is pretty pricey, so we suggest waiting for the Nokia Lumia 900 to launch on AT&T. The 900 model will have a larger screen and run on AT&T’s 4G LTE network for super fast data speeds. It’s said to launch in mid-March and could be as cheap as $100 on contract.

Don’t Miss: Hands-On Photos Of The Lumia 900

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.