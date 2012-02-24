It'll Be A While Before CEOs Are Obsolete

Most people seem to think that CEOs are like medieval rulers with absolute power and authority over their companies.



For the most part, that’s just a myth. Sure, some CEOs do have a Napoleon complex, but that tends to be self-limiting and therefore more rare than you think, especially in established public companies.

Keep reading at CBS Moneywatch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.