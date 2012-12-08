Here's What 100 Energy Experts Think Will Happen To Oil And Gas In America

Photo: Homer Harden / Library Of Congress
Research firm ITG recently surveyed 100 energy pros from 37 different companies about big debates in oil and gas.We got the results — and on many issues, there’s a lot of disagreement.
They’re split on the direction of natgas prices, but most expect WTI oil prices to go nowhere.
The legendary Bakken shale is considered overrated. And there’s one particular county in Texas that everybody wants a piece of.
Let’s take a closer look at the responses.
Natural gas prices are at $3.50 right now. Experts expect prices to either stay put or rise at a double-digit rate next year
Finally, some unquestionable unanimity: everyone wants to be in the Permian basin, the focal point of which is Lynn County, Texas.
