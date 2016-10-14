This fusion reactor could revolutionise how we get energy by replicating the power of the sun

The fusion reactor everyone is anticipating is currently under construction in France. It’s called the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) and could be the fusion reactor to lead a new era of clean energy. Fusing atoms together generates energy but it takes a tremendous amount of energy to make the fusion happen in the first place. Consequently, engineers have failed to build a fusion machine that generates more energy than it consumes, but ITER is the first machine designed to do just that. If it succeeds, it could change the world.

