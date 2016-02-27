Here's what billionaire Donald Trump's office looks like

Sam Rega/Business Insider Donald Trump speaks to a Business Insider reporter from his Trump Tower office in Manhattan.

Republican presidential hopeful and billionaire businessman Donald Trump works in an office on the 25th floor of the 68-story Trump Tower overlooking Central Park in Manhattan.

Trump told

the Wall Street Journal’s Monica Langley that his daily routine is to wake up at 5 a.m., read and watch the news, and head to the office for business and political work around 8.

“I come in and do work like everyone else,” he said.

That may be, but not everyone can say that they live in a penthouse above their workplace or that their office is adorned with memorabilia from famous athletes or past magazine covers.

We watched video tours Trump gave to The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, and looked through photos, to find some of the most interesting and impressive things he has in his office:

The walls are filled with awards ... YouTube/Washington Post One wall of Donald Trump's office holds a number of awards, many of which were given to him by the Jewish community. One that stands out to Trump is the Tree of Life -- a humanitarian award given by the Jewish National Fund. 'It means so much to me,' Trump tells The Washington Post. 'A lot of times I'll have friends of mine come in (who are) Jewish and they will see the Tree of Life, and they will say, 'Wow what a great thing.'' Trump may have another award to add to his collection soon -- The Nobel Peace Prize -- after he was rumoured to be one of the secret nominees earlier this month, according to The Washington Times. ... and old magazine covers YouTube/Washington Post Next to his awards are his various magazine covers. 'Now I have so many that I can't put them up,' he tells The Washington Post. Some stand-outs include the Variety cover he did when 'The Apprentice' was rated as the No. 1 show, and his Playboy cover that made him one of the few privileged men in history to win such an honour. Other men who appeared on the cover include Steve Martin, Jerry Seinfeld, and Seth Rogen. He has a framed photo of him shaking hands with former US president Ronald Reagan YouTube/Washington Post This crowded wall also holds a picture of Donald Trump shaking former president Ronald Reagan's hand at the White House. He says Reagan was 'terrific' in The Washington Post video. 'I had a very good relationship with him. Not a big relationship because I was young. But he liked me, and I liked him,' Trump recalls. New magazine covers take over his desk YouTube/Washington Post Trump's desk holds his most recent magazine covers. The various publications include Rolling Stone, Newsweek, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, and Newsmax. He tells The Washington Post that his favourite cover stories were from Time magazine and People. His chair from 'The Apprentice' sits against the window YouTube/Wall Street Journal The famous red armchair sits near a window in Trump's office that looks out over Central Park. Trump sat in the chair in the boardroom scenes on 'The Apprentice,' which he hosted for 14 seasons beginning in 2004. The show revolved around 15 to 18 contestants who were competing for the opportunity to run one of Trump's companies for a year -- and to earn a $250,000 salary. What most people remember from the show is Trump's now-famous words: 'You're fired!' He displays an award from the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation in his office YouTube/Washington Post When The Wall Street Journal's Monica Langley walks into Trump's office she comments that 'it's a little bit junky.' But Trump he can't help the pileup of memorabilia because he is constantly being sent new things. For example, a few weeks before the interview, he received this seal from the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation after pledging $100,000 to the charity organisation that gives scholarships to the children of Marines and federal law enforcement officers who have died, according to CNN.com. 'I was given one of the most distinguished awards, which was a great honour for me,' Trump said in an interview with CNN. Trump has a lot of sports memorabilia in his office, including Mike Tyson's championship belt and Tom Brady's Super Bowl helmet YouTube/Wall Street Journal Tom Brady of the New England Patriots gifted Trump his silver and red Super Bowl helmet, which you can see sitting on the left side of the red arm chair in the video from The Wall Street Journal. The two first met after Brady judged a beauty pageant for Trump about 15 years ago. The two have been friends and golf buddies ever since, according to NFL.com. During the 'Deflategate' scandal, Trump posted a video on Instagram saying: 'If I were Tom Brady, I'd sue the hell out of the NFL for defamation.' The football star returned the favour last September when he endorsed Trump for president saying that it would be 'great' if he won the election, CNN.com reported. But Brady's helmet isn't the only piece of sports memorabilia in Trump's office. Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson sent Trump one of his championship belts, which Trump holds up for Langley in the Wall Street Journal video. Following in Brady's footsteps, Tyson also endorsed Trump last fall, according to the Huffington Post: 'Let's try something new,' Tyson said. 'Let's run America like a business, where no colours matter. Whoever can do the job, gets the job.' He also has one of Shaquille O'Neal's sneakers YouTube/Wall Street Journal Trump showed off one more keepsake from a successful athlete during the Wall Street Journal interview: a shoe that Shaquille O'Neal took off after a game and gave to him. 'This is some serious foot,' he said of the sizable sneaker. Best of all, Trump's office has an incredible view of Central Park YouTube/Washington Post Arguably the best part of Trump's office is the incredible view of Central Park in Manhattan, as seen in the video from The Washington Post. 'The big thing,' Trump says, 'is the view of New York City.'

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.