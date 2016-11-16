A look inside President-elect Donald Trump's Manhattan office

In the wake of a vitriolic campaign and a shocking Election Day result, Donald Trump is officially headed for the White House.
However, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be staying there full time.
According to a report by Maggie Haberman and Ashley Parker of The New York Times, Trump is a “a homebody” who often preferred to take late night flights to “wake up in his own bed in Trump Tower” during his campaign.
After the inauguration, Trump is apparently considering living in the White House during the week and flying back to Manhattan over the weekend.
So where would he work when he’s not in DC? The Republican businessman has an office on the 26th floor of Trump Tower, which overlooks Central Park in Manhattan. The building broke ground in 1979 and serves as the headquarters of The Trump Organisation.
Here’s an inside look at Trump’s office, thanks to video tours the now president-elect gave to The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post last fall:
Last year, the president-elect broke down his daily routine for The Wall Street Journal's Monica Langley. After four hours of sleep, he wakes up at 5 a.m., reads and watches the news, and heads to the office for business and political work around 8 a.m. 'I come in and do work like everyone else,' he told Langley.
The walls of his office are covered in awards and sports memorabilia. In the interview, the Wall Street Journal's Monica Langley called Trump's office 'a little bit junky' as a result of all the clutter. The businessman responded that he can't help the pileup of memorabilia because he is constantly being sent new items.
Trump also has a framed photo of him shaking hands with former US President Ronald Reagan at the White House. He told the Washington Post about his interaction with Reagan: 'I had a very good relationship with him. Not a big relationship because I was young. But he liked me, and I liked him.' When Trump is inaugurated at the age of 70 in January, he will usurp Reagan as the oldest person to take office.
Magazine covers Trump has appeared on are also prominently featured around the space. 'Now I have so many that I can't put them up,' he told The Washington Post. One standout is his Variety cover, shot when 'The Apprentice' was rated as the No. 1 show. Trump is also one of ten men who has appeared on the cover of Playboy.
Trump's desk is also piled high with stacks of magazines that feature him on the cover. The publications include Rolling Stone, Newsweek, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Economist, and Newsmax. He tells The Washington Post that his favourite cover stories were from Time and People.
Trump's chair from 'The Apprentice' -- which he hosted for 14 seasons beginning in 2004 -- is set against the window. The famous red armchair looks out over Central Park. The show revolved around 15 to 18 contestants who were competing for the opportunity to run one of Trump's companies for a year -- and to earn a $250,000 salary.
Trump keeps a number of sports collectibles in his office, including Mike Tyson's championship belt and Tom Brady's Super Bowl helmet.
Trump also has a shoe that Shaquille O'Neal took off after a game and gave to him. 'This is some serious foot,' he said of the sizable sneaker.
Trump's office commands an incredible view of Central Park in Manhattan. 'The big thing,' Trump said, 'is the view of New York City.'
