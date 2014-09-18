The 19 Essentials That Every Gentleman Needs This Fall

When you were a child fall meant new school gear to start the season off fresh.

It’s a little different for adults — no Trapper Keepers or freshly sharpened pencils — but freshness is still absolutely required.

To help you get set for the season, Business Insider put together a list of items that will put you in the right mind (and body) set to start anew.

We want you to look, feel, and think sharp, so this isn’t just about the clothes, people.

It’s about the gentleman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.