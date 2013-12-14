Watch The Entire Country Of Brazil Turn Into A World Cup Soccer Stadium

When the 2014 FIFA World Cup begins in Brazil next June, the entire country will serve as the host to its national soccer team and 31 others from around the world. A new commercial for Itau, the official bank of the World Cup and the Brazilian team, interprets that quite literally.

In the ad, a monolothic stadium arises from the ocean like Godzilla. It pushes through landscapes and emerges over cities. But rather than horror, the nation’s citizens greet it with joy:

The Brazilian ad agency Africa produced the ad as a rallying cry for Brazilian fans.

“…This World Cup of all World Cups won’t be played just in the beautiful stadiums that have been constructed, nor just by the 22 selected players. But in each corner, street, and square in Brazil, and by all Brazilians,” said Sergio Gordilho, Africa’s co-president and CCO, in the campaign’s press release.

The ad will run on televisions, in movie theatres, and online.

Here’s what the full CGI stadium looks like:

