Italy Has A Huge Libyan Refugee Problem

Photo: AP

Thousands of Libyans are risking their lives to escape to a small Italian island, where conditions are appalling. Barbie Latza Nadeau on the camp and why Italy’s cozy relationship with Gaddafi is to blame.The battered hulls of hundreds of destroyed migrant boats are stacked like firewood along the port in Lampedusa, a tiny Italian tourist island 180 miles from the coast of Libya. Nearly 15,000 men, women, and children have made the 24-hour voyage across the Mediterranean to this tiny island since January 14, when Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s naval guards stopped patrolling the waters off the North African coast to curb the flow of illegal immigrants to Europe.



