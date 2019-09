Italian three-year bonds yielded 4.65 per cent versus 5.3 per cent on June 14. That’s the lowest price the country has paid to borrow since May.



It would appear that investors were not deterred by the latest rate cut earlier today from Moody’s.

Here’s a look at three-year bonds today:

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.