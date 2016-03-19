Italy's answer to BMW is coming to America with a stunning new car

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has finally revealed the US specifications for its long awaited Alfa Romeo Giulia sedan.

The Italian-built sports sedan is expected to bring a dose of European style and performance to the company’s lineup.

In addition to the top-of-the-line Giulia Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo confirmed that there will be two other versions of the car sold in the US — the base Giulia and mid-level Giulia TI. (TI stands for

Turismo Internazionale.)

Alfa has been touting Quadrifoglio for months now and is positioning the car as Italy’s answer to the almighty BMW M3.

However, the Quadrifoglio is going to be a fairly niche offering. Most people are simply not going to spend $70,000 or so on a 505-horsepower sports sedan, regardless of how good it may be.

Which makes the two more mainstream offerings all that much more important for Alfa if it wants to make a meaningful splash with consumers. The compact/entry level luxury sedan market is incredibly competitive.

Although the BMW 3-Series has been king of the hill for a couple of decades now, Mercedes has a strong contender with the C-Class, Audi’s has a new generation A4, and Jaguar has a brand new XE. Then you have the Japanese trio of the Lexus IS, Acura TLX and Infiniti Q50. And then there’s the Cadillac ATS and ATS-V. So there are tons of great options from which the consumer can choose.

At the bottom of the range is the standard Giulia. It will be powered by an all-new, 276-horsepower, Alfa-specific 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline four cylinder engine. According to the Alfa, cars with the motor can hit 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds when mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Both the Giulia and the Giulia TI will use this engine.

Alfa Romeo Alfa Romeo Giulia

In addition to he new engine, the Giulia and Giulia TI will also feature carbon fibre driveshafts, a full leather interior, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster, Alfa’s DNA adjustable driving modes, and a couple of different infotainment screens to choose from.

The Giulia is also expected to have nearly perfect 50/50, front/rear weight distribution which should make the car quite a treat around corners.

Although Alfa has not announced official pricing for the Giulia, the company has said that the base model will start at around $40,000, while the top end Quadrifoglio will start at $70,ooo.

As for the Quadrifoglio, the “halo” model in the Giulia lineup will be powered by a new 2.9-litre, biturbo V6 engine pushing out 505 horsepower. Like the 2.0-litre motor, the V6 is also exclusive to Alfa. The manufacturer claims that the Quadrifoglio is good for a 0-60 run of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed 191 mph.

All Giulia models come standard with rear-wheel drive, with the FCA’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system available as an option.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia will enter production this summer with deliveries commencing shortly afterwards.

