59% Of Young Italians Want To Leave The Country

The 2012 Italy Report has found that 59.8% of Italians between the ages of 18 and 34 would leave the country if they could, Ansa news agency reports.The biggest reason? To find work — perhaps unsurprising given that between 30.1% of young people between 15 and 24 unable to find work.



With figures like that you can see why Mario Monti is so keen to “normalize” the economy.

